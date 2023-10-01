New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for September 25 – 29

NewDealdemocrat | October 1, 2023 6:30 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Interest rates continued to head higher, with mortgage rates briefly going over 7.5%. With the long leading indicators having worsened, With the decline in commodity (including gas) prices over, I am looking for evidence that the short leading indicators are also beginning to turn lower.

