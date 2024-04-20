The dose makes the poison
When I was growing up in East Tennessee in the 1960s, there was a local grocery chain owner and right-wing politician named Cas Walker who railed about, among other things, water fluoridation. Water fluoridation was alleged to be a communist plot. If so, then God must be a communist, since water in some parts of the country is naturally fluoridated. In fact, that natural fluoridation, and its correlation with lower incidence of tooth decay, helped lead to the widespread use of artificial fluoridation.
“The CDC maintains that community water fluoridation is not only safe and effective but also yields significant cost savings in dental treatment. Public health officials say removing fluoride could be particularly harmful to low-income families — for whom drinking water may be the only source of preventive dental care.
“If you have to go out and get care on your own, it’s a whole different ballgame,” said Myron Allukian Jr., DDS, MPH, a dentist and past president of the American Public Health Association. Millions of people have lived with fluoridated water for years, “and we’ve had no major health problems,” he said. “It’s much easier to prevent a disease than to treat it.”
Yes, fluoride can be poisonous in high doses. And baked goods contain acrylamide, which is a neurotoxin. Grilled meats contain a variety of carcinogens. Tylenol is hepatotoxic at high doses. Plastic containers used for beverages and canned goods leach bisphenols. As they say in pharmacology, the dose makes the poison.
Anti-fluoridation is making a comeback. It is true that fluoride is in toothpaste, and you can get fluoride treatments for your teeth (I had them as a kid), so maybe artificial fluoridation of drinking water is an anachronism. And yet:
“Juneau, Alaska, voted to remove fluoride from its drinking water in 2007. A study published in the journal BMC Oral Health in 2018 compared the dental records of children and adolescents who received dental care for decaying teeth 4 years before and 5 years after the city stopped adding fluoride to the water. Cavity-related procedures and treatment costs were significantly higher in the latter group, the study found.”
Look, access to clean, safe drinking water is a human right. It is already meaningfully imperiled by climate change. If you don’t want fluoride in your drinking water, there are alternatives (but note that some commercial bottled water is just overpriced tap water in plastic). In the political battle between folks who fear artificial fluoridation and those who embrace it as a public health measure, I don’t have an easy answer. But it ain’t a commie plot and there’s no evidence that people are being poisoned from it. The science I’ve read is most solid on the side of water fluoridation as a public health enhancement.
Of N course god is a communist.
I understand he also invented ecology.
I used to have some sympathy with people who were afraid of “the government” putting things into their drinking water, but they never seemed to mind what the paper mill upstream of them was putting into their drinking water. Now if the government would only put birth control into the water we would solve a lot of out problems. Oh, i just heard that the government doesn’t need to put birth control in the water, all the women on birth control do that every time they pee. It’s a good thing the government builds water treatment plants and sewers and all that. yep, sure be a better world if the government wasn’t the problem.
i don’t remember that the first anti-fluoridation movement was a right wing plot to manipulate people. but this one is.
coberly:
I can not upvote you. It is a good comment.
Gen. Ripper: Have you ever seen a Commie drink a glass of water?Gp Capt. Mandrake: Well, I can’t say I have, Jack.Gen. Ripper: Vodka, that’s what they drink, isn’t it? Never water?Gp Capt. Mandrake: Well, I-I believe that’s what they drink, Jack, yes.Gen. Ripper: On no account will a Commie ever drink water, and not without good reason.Gp Capt. Mandrake: Oh, eh, yes. I, uhm, can’t quite see what you’re getting at, Jack.Gen. Ripper: Water, that’s what I’m getting at, water. Mandrake, water is the source of all life. Seven tenths of this earth’s surface is water. Why do you realize that 70% of you is water? And as human beings, you and I need fresh, pure water – to replenish our precious bodily fluids. Are you beginning to understand?Gp Capt. Mandrake: [nervously] Yes.Gen. Ripper: Mandrake. Mandrake, have you never wondered why I drink only distilled water or rainwater? And only pure grain alcohol?Gp Capt. Mandrake: Well, it did occur to me, Jack, yes.Gen. Ripper: Have you ever heard of a thing called fluoridation – fluoridation of water?Gp Capt. Mandrake: Jack, yes, I have heard of that, Jack. Yes.Gen. Ripper: Well, do you know what it is?Gp Capt. Mandrake: No, I don’t know what it is.Gen. Ripper: Do you realise that fluoridation – is the most monstrously-conceived and dangerous Communist plot we have ever had to face?