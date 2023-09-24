New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators September 18 – 22 2023

NewDealdemocrat | September 24, 2023 8:00 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

With interest rates at or near multi-decade highs, and the existing home market completely seized up, the background financial condition have trended even worse. Meanwhile the shorter term indicators may be getting reading to peak. But their previous sharp increase has worked its way into most of the coincident data.

