New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for September 11 – 15 2023

– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The only significant change in any metric is that manufacturing, as measured by the average of the new orders sub-indexes of the regional Feds’ monthly reports is on the very cusp of improving from negative to neutral, due to a big improvement in the New York region.

That improvement probably reflects the continued benefit of the big decline in commodity prices from mid-2022 until a couple of months ago. But the latest PPI, as well as the action in commodity indexes, suggests that has likely ended.

