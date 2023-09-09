New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for September 4 – 8 2023

NewDealdemocrat | September 9, 2023 7:00 pm



Weekly Indicators for September 4 – 8 at Seeking Alpha

– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The tug of war between the headwind of high interest rates and the tailwind of low commodity and consumer inflation continues.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you right up to the present on the data and bring me a smal $$$ reward for my efforts.

