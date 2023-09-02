New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for August 28 – September 1

NewDealdemocrat | September 2, 2023 4:06 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The long leading indicators continue to forecast that a hard landing is out there, while the short leading indicators – aided by a sharp increase in consumer spending in the past few weeks – say it isn’t close to being here, at least not yet,

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the condition of the economy

