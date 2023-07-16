New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for July 10 – 14

run75441 | July 16, 2023 6:53 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Several indicators that had been stubbornly positive throughout the decline in leading metrics as of this past week finally turned either neutral or negative. Much as the dominant punditry at the moment is that the economy will actually stick a “soft landing,” these turns argue that instead consumers may finally be reining in purchases, and holdout metrics in the important construction sector may finally be turning down.

