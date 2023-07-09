New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for July 3 – 7

NewDealdemocrat | July 9, 2023 7:02 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

A real-time daily update of inflation (based on millions of prices posted at internet sales sites among other things) has become available, and has been added to the array of coincident indicators.

The complete array remains consistent with very slow growth that has not tipped over into contraction. But despite the pent-up demand for vehicles and housing, which has stretched out this slowdown phase considerably, the best available leading indicators continue to point downward.

