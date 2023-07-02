New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators June 26-30

NewDealdemocrat | July 2, 2023 11:08 am



SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2023

– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Movement among the indicators continues to be slow as molasses, but an important bifurcation stands out: indicators focusing on services continue to show good growth, while indicators focusing on goods are either stalled or outright contracting.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the state of the economy, and bring me a little pocket change for lunch money.

Real income continues to set records, while real spending and real total sales falter, Angry Bear, New Deal democrat