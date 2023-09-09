Open Thread September 9, 2023 Where do Americans mingle the most?
A question being asked by The Economist; Where do Americans mingle?, Vienna Virginia
Sit-down chain restaurants foster more cross-class mixing than any other institution.
Sit-down chain restaurants, like Olive Garden, Chili’s, and Applebee’s are prime sites for many Americans. Restaurants bring Americans together more than any other private or public institution and eclipse bars, churches, petrol stations, libraries, parks and schools . . .
Olive Garden would not be my choice for Italian. If you subscribe to The Economist, by email with a login, you can have access to articles now and then without subscribing. I get too much literature as it is. Neither am I independently wealthy to afford all of the subscriptions. Just a heads up!
In other Economic News…
G20 Summit Leaders Meet Under Long Shadow of Ukraine War
NY Times – Just In
India, the host, hoped to advance an economic agenda to aid poorer nations even as the Russian and Chinese leaders skipped the gathering.
I use a free login to access occasional articles in The Economist. If I wanted to read several articles, I would check out an issue from the local public using Libby. There are many interesting periodicals available there this way, but not everything that you would to read a couple of articles an issue from without having to subscribe. The library also has a license for hoopla. Most of the ebooks in the catalog are only available through hoopla. There are a couple of problems with this. The number of items checked out daily seems to be much smaller than the demand. Since the quota resets at midnight, insomnia aids in getting the book you want. The other problem is that many nonfiction books are only available as audiobooks. You don’t want to tackle a history book of several hundred pages with maps, charts, and notes as an audiobook.