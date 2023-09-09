Open Thread September 9, 2023 Where do Americans mingle the most?

Angry Bear | September 9, 2023 10:57 am



A question being asked by The Economist; Where do Americans mingle?, Vienna Virginia

Sit-down chain restaurants foster more cross-class mixing than any other institution.

Sit-down chain restaurants, like Olive Garden, Chili’s, and Applebee’s are prime sites for many Americans. Restaurants bring Americans together more than any other private or public institution and eclipse bars, churches, petrol stations, libraries, parks and schools . . .

Olive Garden would not be my choice for Italian. If you subscribe to The Economist, by email with a login, you can have access to articles now and then without subscribing. I get too much literature as it is. Neither am I independently wealthy to afford all of the subscriptions. Just a heads up!

