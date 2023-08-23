Open Thread August 23, 2013 – Starting Aug. 1, the sale of energy inefficient lightbulbs was banned in the US.
A minimum standard for lightbulbs has been set at 45 lumens (brightness) per watt. Most traditional incandescent and halogen lightbulbs won’t make the cut. Switching over from older lightbulbs to newer LED bulbs will “conserve energy and help consumers save on their energy bills.” This according to the rule announced in April last year. Changing Energy Costs, Angry Bear
August 23, 2023
What to Know as Zimbabwe Elects a President
The country needs a free and fair election to escape Western sanctions. But voting got off to a rough start, with late openings at polling places and fliers spreading misinformation.
By Jeffrey Moyo, Tendai Marima and John Eligon
Zimbabwe’s presidential and parliamentary elections got off to a chaotic start Wednesday morning, with voters encountering frustrating delays. Many polling stations in the country’s largest urban centers opened hours late because ballots had not been delivered on time.
Lines stretched hundreds of people deep. Fliers suggesting, falsely, that the main opposition party did not want people to vote were scattered about the streets of the capital, Harare.
The ominous start to a voting process with high stakes for the nation, the region and the world seemed to bolster fears that Zimbabwe, a southern African nation of 16 million, was once again headed for an election that would be widely viewed as rigged.
“I am now doubting if these elections will produce credible results because if the start is this bad, it means nothing good will happen at the end,” said Samuel Mhlanga, standing in a line of more than 500 voters waiting for their polling station at a primary school in Harare to open.
Economic turmoil over the past two decades in Zimbabwe has left millions of people suffering and put a strain on neighboring countries as well.
Political instability has made Zimbabwe a pariah of the United States and other Western nations, which have imposed sanctions but are looking for ways to engage with the country because of its natural resources — and to offset the influence of Russia and China on the continent….
The Zimbabwe (Rhodesia) colonizing and abusing West, the slave trading West, is determined still to control Zimbabwe with sanctions against a people trying develop but somehow failing to live according to our “natural resource” focused wishes.
Seems to be old anecdote day: something I learned having built one and later remodeled it and another as an all-around-hand for an electrical contractor was/is WalMart, for all its’ failings, is the world’s leader in LED lighting research, development and application. Lowers their overhead, with the trickle-out to us ten year light bulbs that are actually less harmful for your eyes
Did people whine when switching over from candles … ?