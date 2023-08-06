New Deal democrats Weekly Indictors for July 31-Aug 4

NewDealdemocrat | August 6, 2023 7:02 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

No big changes in the data, but note that mortgage and other interest rates are up close to their peaks. This will operate to slow down growth in the housing market among other things.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment, and reward me a little bit for my efforts.

Also, earlier this week I did a comprehensive update of my long term forecast through the first half of 2024, which you can also find over there.

