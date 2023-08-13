New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for August 7 – 11

NewDealdemocrat | August 13, 2023 2:04 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

For the moment we are in something of a holding pattern, in particular with the coincident indicators. Buoyed by the big downturn in commodity prices, and somnolence of consumer prices ex-fictitious shelter, the short leading indicators continue to be much more positive.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual economic moment. And while you are at it, I also updated my fundamentals-based “Consumer Nowcast” model, as to which this is the most important graph:

Both will reward me a little $$$ bit for my efforts.

New Deal democrats Weekly Indictors for July 31-Aug 4, Angry Bear, New Deal democrat