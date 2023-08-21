New Deal democrats weekly Indicators August 14-18 2023

NewDealdemocrat | August 21, 2023 3:43 pm



– by New Deal democrat

[First of all, a reminder: I am on vacation for the next week, so don’t expect daily posts, especially if no significant economic data is released.]

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

While collapsing commodity prices have buoyed the shorter term leading indicators, the renewed increase in interest rates has made the long leading indicators even more negative.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you right up to date

