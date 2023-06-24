Weekly Indicators for June 19 – 23 at Seeking Alpha

run75441 | June 24, 2023 7:25 pm



New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for June 19 – 23 2023

– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

When nothing dramatic is happening, high frequency information can be like watching paint dry. That’s where we are at the moment. The positives – like improving sentiment in the stock market – are still positive; and the negatives – like interest rates and mortgage applications – are still negative. And the stuff on the cusp of changing from one to the other – is still on the cusp.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment on the data, and provide me with some lunch money.

