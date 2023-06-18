New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators June 12 – 16

NewDealdemocrat | June 18, 2023 11:00 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Stocks are really buying the “soft landing” scenario, rising to repeated 12 month+ highs, apparently anticipating that corporate profits will be off to the races again.

Meanwhile, when we look at consumer spending, which is 70% of the economy, restaurant reservations, which are one of the easiest things for consumers to cut back on, continue to slowly fade downward, while retail spending as measured by Redbook also continues to inch towards turning negative as well.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment about the economy, and reward me a little bit for my efforts.

New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for May 22 – 26, Angry Bear, New Deal democrat