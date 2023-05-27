New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for May 22 – 26

NewDealdemocrat | May 27, 2023 3:00 pm



Weekly Indicators for May 22 – 26 at Seeking Alpha

– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Several of the indicators that popped higher one week ago sank back lower this week. The overall picture remains very slight positivity in the coincident numbers. Meanwhile stock prices continued to make several new 3 month+ highs, but several long leading indicators, including corporate profits as reported in revised GDP and interest rates, turned more negative.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment on the data, and reward me a little bit for my efforts.

New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators May 8 – 12, Angry Bear, New Deal democrat