New Deal democrats “Weekly Indicators” for September 30 – October 4

NewDealdemocrat | October 6, 2024 3:57 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There was a slight fading of several indicators in the short leading and coincident sphere, but overall the positive and improving trend continues.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the state of the economy, and reward me a little bit for organizing and presenting it to you.

