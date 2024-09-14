New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for September 9-13

NewDealdemocrat | September 14, 2024 5:02 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The imminent likelihood of a Fed rate cut has continued to drive rates down to new 12-month lows (which is good for things like mortgages in particular). Meanwhile consumer spending as measured weekly is also near 12 month highs, which is also very good.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to all the categories of economic data, and put a little lunch money in my pocket for organizing and presenting it to you.

