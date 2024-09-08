New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for September 2 – 6 2024

NewDealdemocrat | September 8, 2024 3:48 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

In the wake of yesterday’s weak jobs report, bond yields and mortgage rates declined to 12 months+ lows, commodities declined across the board, stocks sold off sharply, and the 10 years to 2-year Treasury spread un-inverted.

That’s bad news and good news. It’s bad news because it indicates a belief that the economy has weakened substantially, but good news because lower rates will enable increased activity out in the future.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the economic data

