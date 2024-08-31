New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators August 26-30 2024 . . . Normalization?

NewDealdemocrat | August 31, 2024 12:26 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My detailed “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There were two noteworthy events this past week. First, the 10-year minus 2-year Treasury spread briefly normalized during the week, on Wednesday, and ended the week only inverted by 1 basis point (.01%). Second, almost *all* of the coincident indicators are now positive.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the state of the economy, and reward me a little bit for organizing the information for you.

New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators August 19-23 . . . Progress? – Angry Bear by New Deal democrat