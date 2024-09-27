Job continuity in America

Joel Eissenberg | September 27, 2024 8:19 am



I recently retired after working for the same employer for 37 years. My dad also worked ca. 35 years for his employer before retiring, as did my father-in-law. My sister worked for her employer for 40 years. Two of my sisters-in-law worked for their only employer for about that long. My daughter, on the other hand, is on her 4th employer since finishing law school ten years ago.



Most folks switch jobs several times during their working years. Kevin Drum brings some data on US job tenure over at Jabberwocking.com. He notes that job tenure (median years at current job) has declined in the 35-44 age group since 1984, although the magnitude of decline doesn’t seem that impressive (from 5.2 to 4.6 years).



He also breaks out the data by age group. My sister, wife, sisters-in-law and I are all in the 65+ demographic, where the median years in current job is 9.8; we’re all a couple standard deviations away from that. In my daughter’s demographic, though, the median time per employer is 4.6, so she isn’t that far from the norm.



People change jobs for many reasons. People also stay in the same jobs for lots of reasons. Health insurance used to keep people tethered to their employer, but I gather that the ACA has changed that.



Job tenure in America

