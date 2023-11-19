New Deal Democrats Weekly Indicators for November 13 – 17

NewDealdemocrat | November 19, 2023 7:45 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

After a brief pause, the coincident indicators have continued to improve. There are now very few that are not positive.

The spotlight therefore remains on the short leading indicators, as to which manufacturing has not declined enough to tip the economy into recession, and construction has not declined meaningfully yet at all (something I anticipate addressing further on Monday).

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the economy, and reward me a little bit for my efforts.

