New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for October 30 – November 3

One way I keep track of the producer side of the economy is via the long leading indicator of corporate profits and the short leading indicator of the stock market. As is implied, the former has a long history of leading the latter. Except that the stock market turned down in 2022 before profits did and rose at the end of 2022 before profits did.

Now the stock market has been in a 3+ month downtrend after failing to make a new high, while corporate profits have risen sharply in Q3 to new all-time highs.

Meanwhile the last real estate indicator has rolled over.

But consumer spending has been increasing, and gas prices are in a renewed downtrend.

