New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for October 23 – 27

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

With half of reports in, Q3 profits for corporations have made a new all-time high. Meanwhile the stock market has made repeated new 3 month lows. The former is a long leading indicator, the latter a short leading indicator, so we shall see which one proves more accurate.

And in case you haven’t noticed at the pump, gas prices have declined to new 6 month lows as well, so maybe that consumer spending spree can continue for awhile.

