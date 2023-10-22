New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for October 16 – 20

NewDealdemocrat | October 22, 2023 5:00 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Obviously, the big story of the week was the surge in interest rates. The 10 year Treasury yield closed above 5% for the first time since 2007, and mortgage rates went above 8% for the first time since 2000!

Hard to see how the economy can withstand that for very long (if it persists!). But meanwhile the coincident data has been pretty consistently improving.

