Open Thread October 14 2023 State of Global Water Resources 2022

Angry Bear | October 14, 2023 6:30 am



State of Global Water Resources 2022, World Meteorological Organization, wmo.int.

The hydrological cycle is undergoing significant changes, with increasing global variability. Mainly due to climate change and human interventions.

Living with Water Scarcity, Angry Bear, Dan Crawford, Living with Water Scarcity (2nd edition), The one-handed economist, David Zetland.