Open Thread October 9, 2023 Civilian Lives

Angry Bear | October 9, 2023 7:30 am



A Jewish American Living in Berlin, Matt De Vlieger, “Not all civilians are equal: 3,803 Palestinians, 177 Israelis since 2008.” The concern for civilian lives appears to waver, leaning disproportionately towards one side.

Spare me your war stories. This old Marine Sergeant does not care to hear them. The Gaza is six miles wide. It is a fish in a barrel shoot with either 105 or 155mm Howitzers.