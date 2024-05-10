Is China eating our EV lunch?

Joel Eissenberg | May 10, 2024 12:01 pm



We are not the typical American car buyers. In 40 years, my wife and I have owned exactly five cars, two of which we still drive: one is 21 years old and just ticked over 100K miles, while the other is 10 years old and will soon hit 50K.But who knows how much longer the 21 year-old Pontiac Vibe will last? When it dies, we’ll consider an EV or hybrid. There are certainly a lot of Teslas on the road, and there are other EVs that are cheaper than Teslas.The future of EVs looks pretty bright. But apparently, the Chinese are leading the way. From a recent review:“I spent a week in China for the Beijing Auto Show, the country’s biggest car industry event. As a guest of the Geely Group along with a few other international journalists, I drove more than a dozen vehicles, sat in many more, and had a lot of important conversations. The real story is far more nuanced than a simplistic “Us vs. Them”; a story of a China that has fraudulently over-invested in electric cars and is desperately seeking a space to dump their inferior products.“That narrative is false. Western automakers are cooked. And a lot of this is probably their damn fault.”Read the whole thing.