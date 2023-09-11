The NPR program, This American Life and Student Loans

Bill Haskell | September 11, 2023 1:45 pm



Interview Request: The NPR program, “This American Life,” is looking for people living outside the US to interview about their student loans. They have done surprisingly strong journalism in the past. If this is you, please send an email to: james@thislife.org

If you are outside of the United States and have Student Loans, “This American Life” may want to talk to you. The program is looking for people who have left the United States due to the burden of these ever-growing loans. NPR has contacted Alan Collinge at Student Loan Justice to alert his one million followers of a chance to talk about their loans and why they left the US.

Beside a domestic audience and contributors, Angry Bear has international commenters and contributors also. If interested, please contact the email address in the first paragraph.

