Industrial production improves, with help from vehicle production: travelin’ man edition
Industrial production improves, with help from vehicle production: travelin’ man edition
– by New Deal democrat
Industrial production increased 1.0% in July. Its manufacturing component increased 0.5%. Total production is still down -0.6% from its peak last autumn, while manufacturing is down -01.%:
These are not recessionary numbers.
It’s worth emphasizing that the unspooling of pandemic related bottlenecks is significantly affecting these numbers. Below I show total manufacturing (black), manufacturing except for motor vehicles (blue), and vehicle manufacturing (red), all normed to 100 as of just before the pandemic:
Production of motor vehicles and parts is up about 10% this year. Were it not for that, manufacturing production would be down further.
Also, here is production of wood products, which has been tracking housing construction, and like construction has also had a little bit of a rebound this year:
This by the way shows an important difference between this metric and the ISM manufacturing index and Fed new orders indexes. The former is weighted by contribution, whereas the latter are diffusion indexes. The two types of indexes are telling us that while the bulk of manufacturing is down significantly, the ramping up of vehicle production is counterbalancing that.
Industrial production continues to falter in May, Angry Bear, New Deal democrat
Must keep vehicle production up, because it means jobs.
Robots are not helping. Bring in the luddites.
Keep bustling around in yer cars.
Buy an electric vehicle!
Just remember, electricity must be produced sustainably!
Fred
Thanks. I thought I was about to be off topic, but Ihave to say just about what you said, though I may have a different attitude about it.
First..THANK YOU NEW DEAL DEMOCRAT for bringing us these reports. Long time ago I noticed that Angry Bear (that is, New Deal Democrat) seemed to be a more reliable predictor of “the economy” that the ususal Public Economists. Trouble is, for me, is that I often don’t really understand the “economics” behind the reports. NDD seems to avoid the “why.” Probably he is right to do so.
But, I worry about that ” ramping up of vehicle production “. Building more cars…even electric ones…is not what we should be doing with our money and our planet at this time..even if whatever we spend money on grows the economy and makes us all richer, or at least makes the rich richer.
Speaking of which, I may be very late to the party, but it seems to me that making the rich richer crowds out opportunities for a richer life (including but not necessarily mo’ money) for the rest of us. but the herd instinct, and the tribalism of politics, precludes the possibility of us doing anything rational about it.
speaking of “electricity must be produced sustainably! ” I think the only way to produce it sustainably any more it to produce less of it, and I am very fond of smallish electric (and yes, gas) tools that help me build sustainable housing. One thing I have noticed about that lately, is that the small electric tools are often built so badly they don’t justify their cost. This also is a product of new daze economics. The efficiencies of scale result in cheap products that “look like” they could do the job you buy them for, snd, of course, cheap labor that can’t afford monopoly pricing of housing..or better made tools.
Is this “off topic”? I don’t think so, while I am grateful for New Deal Democrat’s reports. I think we need to try to remember what an economy is for, and what the economy we have is doing to us.