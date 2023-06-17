Open Thread June 17, 2023 Students Loans

Angry Bear | June 17, 2023 6:05 am



Maybe you have been unaware of it, the repayment of student loans is to begin again come September 2023. President Biden had stopped all payments and interest accruing early on during the Covid Pandemic. Offering up reductions of ten to twenty thousand in reductions for outstanding loan was apart of the president’s plan. For many this would be adequate.

However, there is a sizeable number of borrowers who owe far more than this amount. In many cases again, the principal has grown greater and doubled or tripled due to interest, interest on interest, penalties, consolidation fees, etc. Many have just given up. What next?

