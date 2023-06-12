Open Thread June 12, 2023 SCOTUS on Wetlands

run75441 | June 12, 2023 6:30 am



Alito pretends physics does not exist. Nearby wetlands do not matter unless they have a surface connection to a stream, river, or lake. The notion a wetland can only be linked to streams or lakes by a continuous surface connection—presumably visible to the justices themselves—is fundamentally at odds with hydrology or the science of water. The movement of water beneath the surface (groundwater) connects water bodies in ways that are just as or more important than surface connections. This is something understood by hydrologists for well over a century.

Open Thread June 8, 2023 New SCOTUS Ruling, Angry Bear, angry bear blog.