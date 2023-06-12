Open Thread June 12, 2023 SCOTUS on Wetlands
Alito pretends physics does not exist. Nearby wetlands do not matter unless they have a surface connection to a stream, river, or lake. The notion a wetland can only be linked to streams or lakes by a continuous surface connection—presumably visible to the justices themselves—is fundamentally at odds with hydrology or the science of water. The movement of water beneath the surface (groundwater) connects water bodies in ways that are just as or more important than surface connections. This is something understood by hydrologists for well over a century.
Open Thread June 8, 2023 New SCOTUS Ruling, Angry Bear, angry bear blog.
Elsewhere in physics news…
The Most Massive Test Ever of The Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen Paradox
Science Alert – June 12
In the most massive test to date, physicists have probed a major paradox in quantum mechanics and found it still holds even for clouds of hundreds of atoms.
Using two entangled Bose-Einstein condensates, each consisting of 700 atoms, a team of physicists co-led by Paolo Colciaghi and Yifan Li of the University of Basel in Switzerland has shown that the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen (EPR) paradox scales up. …
Colciaghi, Li, and their physicist colleagues Philipp Treutlein and Tilman Zibold, also of the University of Basel, generated two Bose-Einstein condensates using two clouds, each consisting of 700 atoms of rubidium-87. They separated these condensates spatially by up to 100 micrometers and measured the properties.
They measured the quantum properties of the condensates known as pseudospins, independently choosing which value to measure for each cloud.
They found that the two condensates’ properties seemed to be correlated in a way that could not be attributed to random chance, demonstrating the EPR paradox holding firm at a much larger scale than previous Bell tests.
The implications of the team’s findings are largely relevant to future quantum research.
“Our experiment is particularly suited for quantum metrology applications. One can, for example, use one of the two systems as a small sensor to probe fields and forces with high spatial resolution and the other one as a reference to reduce the quantum noise of the first system,” the researchers write in their paper.
“The demonstration of EPR entanglement in conjunction with the spatial separation and individual addressability of the involved systems is thus not only significant from a fundamental point of view but also provides the necessary ingredients to exploit EPR entanglement in many-particle systems as a resource.” …
(What this implies is that under certain circumstances, ‘information’ can travel faster than the speed-of-light, a notion which really troubled Einstein and most other physicists.)
The EPR Paradox, simplified: Particles created together (as in twin-photon emission) or closer together than they normally would be (as in a super-cooled Bose-Einstein condensate) somehow manage to stay in contact even when separated by arbitrary distances. Go figure!
The paradox was first observed with twin-photon emission, which is rare but does occur in a particular radioactive decay. The photons fly far apart. When something happens to one of them, this can be detected in the other one immediately.
Oddly, nothing much is made of the special nature of the pairing. Ordinarily, it can be said that it is impossible to know if particles are identical.
Related?
Quantum entanglement over ‘great distances’
Science = June 15, 2017
Quantum entanglement—physics at its strangest—has moved out of this world and into space. In a study that shows China’s growing mastery of both the quantum world and space science, a team of physicists reports that it sent eerily intertwined quantum particles from a satellite to ground stations separated by 1200 kilometers, smashing the previous world record. …
In other news…
NATO, shocked by Russian atrocities, is becoming the war-fighting alliance it once was
NY Times – June 12
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the costliest conflict in Europe since World War II, has propelled the North Atlantic Treaty Organization into a full-throttled effort to make itself again into the capable, war-fighting alliance it had been during the Cold War.
The shift is transformative for an alliance characterized for decades by hibernation and self-doubt. After the recent embrace of long-neutral Finland by the alliance, it also amounts to another significant unintended consequence for Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin, of his war.
NATO — many of whose members are participating in giant air force drills starting this week in Germany — is rapidly moving from what the military calls deterrence by retaliation to deterrence by denial. In the past, the theory was that if the Russians invaded, member states would try to hold on until allied forces, mainly American and based at home, could come to their aid and retaliate against the Russians to try to push them back.
But after the Russian atrocities in areas it occupied in Ukraine, from Bucha and Irpin to Mariupol and Kherson, frontier states like Poland and the Baltic countries no longer want to risk any period of Russian occupation. They note that in the first days of the Ukrainian invasion, Russian troops took land larger than some Baltic nations.
To prevent that, to deter by denial, means a revolution in practical terms: more troops based permanently along the Russian border, more integration of American and allied war plans, more military spending and more detailed requirements for allies to have specific kinds of forces and equipment to fight, if necessary, in pre-assigned places.
NATO nations kick off their biggest air force drills since the end of the Cold War
More than 250 aircraft and 10,000 personnel began a two-week military exercise on Monday involving NATO nations and Japan, in what host nation Germany bills as the largest deployment of aircraft in the alliance’s history.
Planning for the training began in 2018. But it comes as fighting escalates on NATO’s doorstep in Ukraine, where Kyiv’s forces, backed by arms from Western allies, are mounting an offensive to reclaim territory captured by Russia since the invasion ordered last year by President Vladimir V. Putin.
Officials involved in the 25-nation NATO exercise said it sends a message about the alliance’s solidarity. …