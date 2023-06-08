Open Thread June 8, 2023 New SCOTUS Ruling

run75441 | June 8, 2023 11:23 am



Open Thread June 4, 2023

Just a thought, and this new at this moment. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s liberals in affirming a lower-court ruling finding a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map with one majority Black seat out of seven congressional districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black.

I believe SCOTUS is getting ready to offer up a no on Biden’s Student Loan aid. So they offer up a positive decision to negate a negative decision. Otherwise, comment of what you desire.