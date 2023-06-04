New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for May 29 – June 2

run75441 | June 3, 2023 9:00 pm



Weekly Indicators for May 29 – June 2 at Seeking Alpha

– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Much like yesterday’s employment report, which showed a deep bifurcation between the Establishment and Household Surveys, the economy as a whole is also showing a deep bifurcation between elements well into recessionary territory, and elements showing strong growth. Together they net out to drifting sideways at a very weak growth level.

