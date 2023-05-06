New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for May 1- 5

NewDealdemocrat | May 6, 2023 10:05 am



run75441’s footnote to NDd Weekly Analysis . . . The analysis by NDd is one of the most thorough ones, I read on a weekly basis. It sums up the week casting the numbers for the week in comparison to what is going on economically. What I see happening in the economy, NDd brings to light for free at Seeking Alpha. If there is anyone here more knowledgeable in numbers than I, you should still be rading NDd’s take. The link is in the title.

– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Stock prices had been in an uptrend since last October, but on a three month basis that trend has now been broken. Meanwhile several measures of income and consumption have softened even further, without quite rolling over.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to all of the important economic trends, and reward me a tiny little bit for collating and organizing the information for you.

New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators April 24 – 28, Angry Bear, New Deal democrat