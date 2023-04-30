New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators April 24 – 28

NewDealdemocrat | April 30, 2023 7:00 am



Weekly Indicators for April 24 – 28 at Seeking Alpha

– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Several important short leading indicators rallied this week. In particular, the stock market seems to think the worst is over (for the moment!).

At the same time, several important coincident indicators of taxation and employment are on the cusp of rolling over again.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment on all of the crosscurrents in the economy, and reward me a little bit for collecting and organizing all of the metrics.

