New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators April 17-21

NewDealdemocrat | April 23, 2023 6:30 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There’s more *extremely* slow deterioration in some coincident indicators of recession, but at the same time, the downturn has been telegraphed for so long that some leading indicators are on the verge of turning bullish again.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment on all of the cross currents, and reward me a little bit for my efforts.

