New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators April 10 -14

My 'Weekly Indicators' post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The slow drip-drip-drip of deceleration generally continues. Perhaps most significantly, YoY consumer spending as measured by Redbook sank to a new post-pandemic lockdown low of only +1.5%. But other coincident indicators in particular, like tax withholding, appear resilient.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the economy

