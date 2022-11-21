“Recession Watch” now “Recession Warning”
New Deal Democrat’s Weekly Indicators for November 14 – 18 at Seeking Alpha
– by New Deal democrat
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.
It had to happen sooner or later. Earlier this year, based on the long leading indicators, I went on “Recession Watch.” Now, for the first time in a very long time, I have escalated to “Recession Warning.” I believe there is much more than a 50/50 chance of a recession beginning in the next 6 months.
For all the gory details, click on over and read, which will bring you up to the virtual economic moment. As usual, it will also reward me a little bit for the efforts I made.
