“Recession Watch” now “Recession Warning”

NewDealdemocrat | November 21, 2022 6:30 am



New Deal Democrat’s Weekly Indicators for November 14 – 18 at Seeking Alpha

– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

It had to happen sooner or later. Earlier this year, based on the long leading indicators, I went on “Recession Watch.” Now, for the first time in a very long time, I have escalated to “Recession Warning.” I believe there is much more than a 50/50 chance of a recession beginning in the next 6 months.

For all the gory details, click on over and read, which will bring you up to the virtual economic moment. As usual, it will also reward me a little bit for the efforts I made.

“New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators for November 7 – 11,” Angry Bear, angry bear blog