New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators for November 7 – 11

NewDealdemocrat | November 13, 2022



"Weekly Indicators for November 7 – 11″ at Seeking Alpha

– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Although a few indicators are holding up, in the past month there has been almost continual deterioration in several employment and consumption metrics. These are particularly important for whether the consumer is pulling back, typically a signal that a recession is close to imminent.

“New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators for October 31 – November 4,” Angry Bear