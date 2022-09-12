Combating Nativism and Making America Stronger

Dan Crawford | September 12, 2022 7:00 am



Combat Nativism and Make America the Most Welcoming Country in the World

Some findings from the Roosevelt Institute: “New report: Combat Nativism and Make America the Most Welcoming Country in the World” – Roosevelt Institute

In 2020, natural disasters forced more than 30 million people to migrate across the globe. by 2050, climate change impacts could bring this number up to 216 million. Mass migration is happening against the global backdrop of a growing nativist consensus championed by the far right and rooted in racist evaluations of immigrants’ and refugees’ “worthiness.”

Some of the findings from Angry Bear: “Growth in Population, Immigration, and Migration” – Angry Bear (angrybearblog.com)

The reality? The Population Grew 0.1% in 2021, Slowest Rate Since America’s Founding. (census.gov). Twenty-twenty-one is the first year since 1937 the U.S. population grew by fewer than one million people. The lowest numeric growth since at least 1900 (Census Bureau began annual population estimates). Statistical Replacement Rate in 2020 fell to 1,637.5 births per 1,000 women and down from 1.7 births per 1,000 women in 2019. Unless there is increased and younger population, the nation could have economic issues as a growing portion of the population ages out. In 2006 as run75441 said our replacement rate in 2006 when the population first hit 300 million was 2.01. In 2020, 1 in ~6 people were 65+ years of age and in 2040 1 in 5 will be 65+ years of age.

For Social Security, the latest SSA projections indicate there will be 2.1 workers per Social Security beneficiary in 2040, down from 3.7 in 1970. This is indicative of fewer laborers and a larger population who are less productive. Consider production needs . . .

Today’s AZ population believes the state and the nation is being overrun by immigrants. Quite the opposite is taking place. Replacement rate has decreased. The US is on the verge of becoming much like European countries with decreasing population growth as the population ages.

Populations coming to the United States assimilate in two generations (Joel Garreau). Instead of the paranoia of closing our borders, we should be considering how we can enhance a new population so they will be more productive. There is a need for more people in the US as our population dies off.

Something to think about . . .