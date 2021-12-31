Single Payer Healthcare Financing Presentation – Three Part Series

run75441 | December 31, 2021 1:12 pm



PNHP, Single Payer Healthcare Financing Series, Kip Sullivan JD

Kip Sullivan’s Three Part Presentation on Healthcare Finance Managed Care and Single Payer in Minnesota and the US. Answering the question of why Healthcare is so expensive in the United States as compared to other countries.

Kip Sullivan on the Creeping Privatization of Medicare (corporatecrimereporter.com)