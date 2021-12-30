Single Payer Health Care Financing – Part 2

run75441 | December 29, 2021 7:47 pm



PNHP Single Payer Healthcare Financing Series, Kip Sullivan JD

Kip Sullivan is known for his commentary on commercial healthcare and healthcare insurance. He is one of the few who can honestly depict what the issues are today and where we are going with healthcare in the US.

Part 2

This is approximately one hour long and packed with detail and statistics. Kip tracks the history of going from HMOs in the seventies, to ACOS with the advent of the PPACA more commonly known as Obamacare, and finally to DCEs in 2019 by the Trump administration.

Some Take Aways

DCEs are meant to begin the privatization of Medicare to Medicare Advantage. It was set to start in 2021 and has been pushed back to 2022 (from what I have read) due to the pandemic.

A key part of this presentation is Kip’s commentary. Managed Healthcare, better known as HMOs, ACOs, Advantage plans are no better than Fee for Service (FFS) Traditional Medicare in preventing Overuse and are worse for the under usage of healthcare.

Here again is a YouTube presentation.