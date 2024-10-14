No, immigrants aren’t taking all the jobs
A common right-wing grievance is that undocumented (“illegal”) immigrants are taking all the jobs. In particular, that they’re stealing jobs from native-born Americans. What’s the evidence?
If it were true that immigrants were stealing jobs from native born Americans, then if you plotted labor force participation by native- and foreign-born over time, they would have a reciprocal relationship. As non-native participation rose, native participation would fall. Over at jabberwocking,com, Kevin Drum posts the graph, and it shows that both native and non-native participation move in tandem. I don’t see any evidence for job stealing there.
One problem with the job-stealing hypothesis is that it is based on the lump-of-labor fallacy. In this model, there are only a finite number of jobs in America. But that’s not how it works. When a person works, they don’t just light their paycheck on fire. They use their salary to pay for goods and services; IOW, they’re creating jobs. This is true regardless of citizenship or immigration status.
America is stronger for immigration. There’s plenty of space in America, plenty of resources and plenty to do. If you really want to Make America Great Again, welcome immigrants!
Doing the jobs the white-trash won’t do because the white-trash are too special
My father in-law, WWII veteran, was a 45 year near minimum wage factory worker, may he rest in peace (work related mesothelioma), told me 40 years ago, someday laborers will be among the highest paid in society because nobody wants to do those jobs anymore. Thats what should have happened as the higher wages would have naturally attracted more workers. In reality what happened is we allowed the importation of cheap labor keeping wages down. Now we have a bunch of college grads driving Ubers and waiting tables. IMO
@Bill,
Sounds like your FIL had significant asbestos exposure. My dad, an MIT-trained engineer told me to learn computer programming because the day would come when everyone would use computers. I took a full year of computer programming in high school and a semester in college. Of course, when you think about it, if everyone will use computers then nobody needs to be a computer programmer. Fortunately, I paid $0 for his advice, which is what it was worth. Hence my skepticism of arguments from authority.
The big reason why good wages have disappeared is the weakening or disappearance of labor unions. If you think times are hard now, just wait until AI really kicks in.
BTW, the unemployment rate for college grads is still very low compared to those without a four-year degree.
LOL ~ my time in computer ran to almost 20 yrs, about half that learning it, and when I retired I retired from building stuff: manual labor
G’da used to say it’s better to be a jack of many things than a master of one
@Ten,
LOL! I was a research scientist and medical school professor for 32 years before I closed my lab and went on phased retirement. During that time, I was the most productive person in my lab at the bench, even though that wasn’t my job description. I was supposed to stay in my office and write papers and grants, unless I was on the road giving talks. I did all those things, but I was a lab rat, too. I even autoclaved glassware. Manual labor.
There’s an important distinction to be made between work and toil. Work is hard, but has a purpose and can be rewarding. Toil is hard and meaningless. I worked during my career and was content with my compensation. I was happy to avoid toil.
I was fortunate to get into computer programming when it was an “art” and the need was exploding. I was good at it, had a good income, met my husband at work, and did very well indeed. I think I did something useful to others most of my working life. I enjoyed what I did for a living. Not sure whether or not I would enjoy developing “apps”. I would not recommend it as a career today.
@Jane,
Thanks for your comment. Don’t get me wrong–I found a lot of enjoyment and challenges learning machine language, SPS, Fortran 2, Fortran 4 and BASIC. My only point was that I drank the koolaid that someday everyone would have to be a computer programmer. Seems silly to say now, but in those Sputnik-stampeded times, it was easier for a callow young man growing up in the Atomic City to overlook the big picture.