Just Some Business Stats

Angry Bear | September 26, 2024 2:43 pm



Looking at business firms by age, what type of firms create jobs, and in what industry. In manufacturing, it would be older firms (eleven years or older) creating the most jobs. Older firms of eleven or more years are also creating more jobs in Retail. As we look at each category, older firms play a distinct role in job creation. The only time we see a distinct difference is in Accommodations where start-ups and one- to five-year-old firms have an impact.

The next chart (below) shows how firms vary in job creation, As you can see Firms of unknown age are having a lesser impact on job creation. Firms of eleven years or older are creating more jobs as they age. This could be due to adapting to the economy more so than some of the others depicted by green.

Job creation by state is not a surprise. California, Texas, New York, and Florida (in that order) are creating the most jobs. Following up are Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and the Northeastern states are the job creators. This is not really a surprise. Other than Illinois, it would appear the heartland of both sides of the Mississippi river are lagging. Perhaps more stimuli might change such.

Which state creates the most jobs? That state is California where the most people are also leaving (supposedly). Texas is the next state followed by Florida, New York, and then Illinois. Again, it would look like the heartland of the nation is not creating as many jobs. Even the fast-growing state of Arizona is not creating as many jobs as the lake-states.

So, what gives? I keep hearing about some states growing faster than the states mentioned above. This is the latest Census data I could find. Perhaps there is another data base with similar integrity at the Census Bureau which we could lean on for more accurate data? If such exists, I probably forgot about it.

No real political leanings on this post. I was just nosey. Oh and by the way, I had to piece together the last chart. I was not able to get a complete screenshot of it.