New Deal democrat Weekly Indicators May 27 – 31 2024

NewDealdemocrat | June 1, 2024 5:09 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

None of the high frequency indicators made any meaningful change this week. The short term outlook continues to be positive. As I wrote yesterday in my summation of the personal income and spending report, the leading goods-producing sectors of manufacturing and construction are most important to my analysis of where the economy goes from here.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment in re the state of the economy, and bring me a little pocket change in reward for my efforts organizing the material for you.

“New Deal democrat Weekly Indicators May 20-24, 2024,” Angry Bear by New Deal democrat