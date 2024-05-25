New Deal democrat Weekly Indicators May 20-24, 2024

NewDealdemocrat | May 25, 2024 11:52 am



– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

While the inverted yield curve and negative money supply growth keep the long leading indicators negative, both the short leading and coincident indicators have almost all turned neutral or positive.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the state of the economy

The Bonddad Blog

