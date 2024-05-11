Weekly Indicators May 6 – 10 by New Deal democrat

NewDealdemocrat | May 11, 2024 5:13 pm



Weekly Indicators for May 6 – 10 at Seeking Alpha

– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The majority of short leading and coincident indicators continue to show strength rather than weakness. This week it was commodity prices’ turn to show that the global economy is getting stronger.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the economic data, and reward me with a little pocket change for my efforts.

