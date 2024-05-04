New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators April 29 – May 3

NewDealdemocrat | May 4, 2024 7:35 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Very little change this week in any of the indicators, but what there was had everything to do with the frame of reference, because all gas prices under $3/gallon have now dropped out of the three year reference period. Which means that – *relatively* speaking – gas prices are currently cheap!

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the state of the economy

